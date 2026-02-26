Man Pleads Guilty to Threatening Ric Grenell in Federal Court

A Virginia man has pleaded guilty in federal court to making interstate threats against U.S. Special Missions Envoy Richard Grenell, admitting to conduct that prosecutors said crossed the line from political disagreement into criminal intimidation.

Scott Bolger entered his guilty plea Thursday morning before U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga in the Eastern District of Virginia.

The plea was accepted by the court, and Bolger was immediately found guilty of violating 18 U.S.C. § 875(c), the federal statute that prohibits transmitting threats to injure another person through interstate communications.

Trenga ordered Bolger detained pending sentencing. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for May 20, 2026, at 9 a.m. in Trenga's courtroom in Alexandria.

The charge carries a statutory maximum sentence of up to five years in federal prison. The final sentence will be determined by the court after consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, arguments from both parties, and any victim impact statements submitted in advance of the hearing.

According to court proceedings, Bolger transmitted communications that included explicit threats of violence directed at Grenell. Prosecutors said the messages went beyond heated political rhetoric and included language expressing a desire to shoot Grenell because of political disagreements.

The interstate threats charge under 18 U.S.C. § 875(c) applies when an individual knowingly transmits in interstate commerce any communication containing a true threat to injure another person. Federal authorities pursued the case after determining that the communications met the statutory threshold for a criminal threat.

As part of the plea process, Bolger acknowledged responsibility for the threatening communications. With the court's acceptance of the plea, the case now moves into the sentencing phase.

Grenell previously issued a public statement addressing the threats and the broader climate of political hostility.

"As a young kid, my dad would constantly push me to listen to others' viewpoints before proclaiming my opinion. I was encouraged to listen and learn," Grenell said.

"Today, I practice what my dad taught me. I value calm debates where people share their thoughts and opinions — and I share mine."

Grenell emphasized that he is accustomed to sharp political disagreements and even harsh criticism.

"In my current role as a presidential envoy, I have been attacked and harassed by people who don't know me and who simply want to leave nasty, rude, and angry messages because I don't share their political viewpoint," he said.

However, Grenell drew a clear distinction between protected speech and criminal conduct.

"Today, we are dealing with someone who went far beyond sharing his angry opinion. Today, we see a man who wants to kill someone because of their political differences," he said.

Referencing the killing of his friend, conservative leader Charlie Kirk, Grenell added, "As we have sadly learned from my friend Charlie Kirk's death, we must take talk of violence and calls for death seriously."

Despite the severity of the threats, Grenell said he has personally forgiven Bolger but stressed the importance of accountability.

Under federal law, Grenell has the right as a victim to participate in the sentencing process, including submitting a written victim impact statement or addressing the court in person at the May hearing.

Judge Trenga will ultimately decide Bolger's sentence after reviewing all relevant materials and hearing arguments from both sides. Until then, Bolger will remain in federal custody awaiting his May sentencing.