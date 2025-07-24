WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rfk | stadium | dc council

DC Council Sets Vote on RFK Stadium Deal for Aug. 1

By    |   Thursday, 24 July 2025 01:35 PM EDT

The D.C. Council on Thursday set an Aug. 1 date to vote on legislation to consider the RFK Stadium redevelopment plan, Chairman Phil Mendelson said at a press conference.

"We've been working with the Washington Commanders for several weeks and we feel we have a much-improved agreement that would bring the team back to their historical home, as well as develop the land around the RFK campus," Mendelson said in a statement.

"It's clear that the Commanders showed through their negotiations their commitment to the District. And their willingness to consider what's in the best interest of our citizens. The process working with the Commanders has been extremely productive and they've been a cooperative partner," his statement continued.

"Overwhelmingly, residents have asked the Council for due diligence on this multi-billion-dollar deal. And under immense outside pressure to rush the process, I feel that, along with next weeks' hearings, the Council will have what's needed to move forward with a vote," he added.

President Donald Trump earlier this week threatened to hold up the stadium deal if it does not restore its old name of the Redskins, which was considered offensive to Native Americans.

Trump said the Washington football team would be "much more valuable" if it restored its old name.

"I may put a restriction on them that if they don't change the name back to the original 'Washington Redskins,' and get rid of the ridiculous moniker, 'Washington Commanders,' I won't make a deal for them to build a Stadium in Washington," Trump said on his social media site.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The D.C. Council on Thursday set an Aug. 1 date to vote on legislation to consider the RFK Stadium redevelopment plan, Chairman Phil Mendelson said at a press conference. "We've been working with the Washington Commanders...
rfk, stadium, dc council
259
2025-35-24
Thursday, 24 July 2025 01:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved