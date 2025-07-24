DC Council Sets Vote on RFK Stadium Deal for Aug. 1

The D.C. Council on Thursday set an Aug. 1 date to vote on legislation to consider the RFK Stadium redevelopment plan, Chairman Phil Mendelson said at a press conference.

"We've been working with the Washington Commanders for several weeks and we feel we have a much-improved agreement that would bring the team back to their historical home, as well as develop the land around the RFK campus," Mendelson said in a statement.

"It's clear that the Commanders showed through their negotiations their commitment to the District. And their willingness to consider what's in the best interest of our citizens. The process working with the Commanders has been extremely productive and they've been a cooperative partner," his statement continued.

"Overwhelmingly, residents have asked the Council for due diligence on this multi-billion-dollar deal. And under immense outside pressure to rush the process, I feel that, along with next weeks' hearings, the Council will have what's needed to move forward with a vote," he added.

President Donald Trump earlier this week threatened to hold up the stadium deal if it does not restore its old name of the Redskins, which was considered offensive to Native Americans.

Trump said the Washington football team would be "much more valuable" if it restored its old name.

"I may put a restriction on them that if they don't change the name back to the original 'Washington Redskins,' and get rid of the ridiculous moniker, 'Washington Commanders,' I won't make a deal for them to build a Stadium in Washington," Trump said on his social media site.