RFK Jr. Outranks Trump, Biden in New Harvard Harris Poll

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. posted one of the strongest ratings in a new Harvard Harris survey that tested how Americans view a mix of political and public figures.

Kennedy was one of only two people in the group to receive a net positive score, putting him ahead of President Donald Trump, former President Joe Biden, tech executive Elon Musk, and Vice President JD Vance.

The survey found Kennedy at 43% favorable and 40% unfavorable. This placed him slightly above Vance, who recorded a 1-point positive margin.

By comparison, Trump and Musk each posted small negative margins, while Biden trailed with a double-digit gap between positive and negative views.

The poll included several other well-known political names. Most landed in negative territory, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Foreign leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro scored the lowest overall.

Kennedy's standing suggests that a share of voters across party lines is open to him in ways they are not with more polarizing national figures.

His margin is likely driven in part by name recognition and his ability to draw support from people who view him as outside traditional partisan politics.

The survey indicates that Kennedy does not face the same level of entrenched opposition that surrounds other national leaders.

Trump and Biden continue to draw intense reaction from their respective critics, while Kennedy sits closer to the middle of the field.

That dynamic allows him to post a positive score even in a sharply divided political environment.

Recent developments connected to Kennedy also keep him in public view. Newsmax reported that a vaccine advisory panel under his direction voted to roll back long standing recommendations for childhood hepatitis B vaccinations.

Another report noted that the Department of Health and Human Services, which he oversees, has opened an inquiry into claims that a school vaccinated a child without parental consent.

These issues position Kennedy at the center of ongoing national debates, adding to the visibility that likely contributes to his favorability score.

The Harvard Harris survey was conducted Dec. 2-4, 2025, among 2,204 registered voters. The margin of error for the total sample is +/- 1.99 percentage points.