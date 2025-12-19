RFK Jr. Weighs Denmark's Vaccine Schedule for US

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is considering a major overhaul of the U.S. childhood vaccination schedule, likely aligning it with Denmark's model, which includes fewer routine immunizations than the current American system, according to a report by The New York Times.

The shift, expected to be announced in the new year, follows a directive from President Donald Trump instructing federal health officials to bring U.S. vaccine recommendations in line with "best practices from peer, developed countries."

Trump has argued that the United States is an outlier in the number of vaccines recommended for children and pointed to countries such as Denmark, Germany, and Japan as examples.

Adopting Denmark's schedule would mark a sharp break from the long-standing, committee-driven process used in the United States to determine vaccine recommendations.

That process, overseen by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, has guided which vaccines must be covered by private insurance and government programs.

Public health experts cited by the Times warn that such a move could weaken vaccine access, disrupt insurance coverage and fuel further declines in public confidence — potentially leading to more outbreaks of preventable diseases.

Measles and whooping cough have already resurged in several states amid falling vaccination rates.

Under the current U.S. schedule, children are vaccinated against 17 diseases.

Denmark's program omits routine shots for several illnesses, including influenza, rotavirus, chickenpox, hepatitis A and B, meningitis and respiratory syncytial virus. Supporters of Denmark's approach note that disease prevalence, universal healthcare and population differences shape its decisions, the report said.

Critics argue that Denmark's circumstances differ sharply from those in the U.S., which has a larger, more diverse population and uneven access to healthcare.

Danish and German health officials told the Times they were puzzled by the Trump administration's interest in copying their systems, noting that their countries often look to the U.S. as a leader in vaccine review and safety.

Another unresolved issue is liability protection for vaccine makers.

Changes to federal recommendations could affect legal safeguards that protect manufacturers from lawsuits — protections experts say are critical to maintaining vaccine supply.

Kennedy's potential move would also bypass ACIP, whose membership he dramatically reshaped earlier this year by dismissing all 17 voting members and replacing them with a smaller panel, many of whom share skepticism toward vaccines.

The new committee has already reversed guidance on some flu shots and ended routine hepatitis B vaccination at birth, citing safety concerns disputed by international experts.

State governments ultimately decide which vaccines are required for school attendance, and many states, medical groups, and insurers have signaled they plan to continue following the previous ACIP schedule for now.

Still, health officials warn that conflicting guidance could further erode trust.

The U.S. has recorded nearly 2,000 measles cases across 49 outbreaks this year — the highest level in decades — putting the nation's measles elimination status at risk.