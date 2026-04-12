Reza Safa to Newsmax: 'Supernatural Experience' Led to Conversion From Islam

Pastor Reza Safa, the author of "The Coming Fall of Islam in Iran," told Newsmax on Sunday that a "supernatural experience" with Jesus while living in Sweden led him to leave Islam and convert to Christianity, marking what he described as the beginning of a lifelong mission to spread the gospel.

"I prayed a simple prayer," Safa told Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "I said to Jesus, 'Are you the Son of God? If you are, show up in my room and I will give you my life.'"

Safa explained that he was raised in a devout Muslim household and practiced his faith rigorously before questioning his beliefs after months of reading the Bible.

He said the turning point came the next morning.

"I heard the voice of God for the first time in my life," Safa said. "The voice called me in perfect Persian accent, just like my mom used to call me. He said, 'Reza, you don't need to pray like this anymore. Your sins are forgiven you.' And that was the beginning of my faith in Christ."

Safa now travels and preaches internationally, and pointed to what he described as a growing Christian movement inside Iran.

He said that since launching a satellite broadcast into the country in 2003, "tens of thousands of Iranian Muslims" have converted.

"There's a tremendous revival taking place in Iran," Safa said, adding that the country has one of the fastest-growing evangelical populations in the world. "This is for the first time in 1,500 years that we are seeing an entire nation opening up for the gospel."

Faisal Malik, a co-guest and author of "Ishmael Returns," shared a similar account, saying he also converted after what he described as a supernatural encounter at a business convention in the U.S.

Malik said he had been raised in Pakistan to view Christianity as deceptive but came away from the experience convinced "that Jesus is the Son of God."

Both men pointed to what they described as increasing reports of dreams and visions of Jesus among Muslims, particularly in Iran and other parts of the Muslim world.

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