80 House Republicans Help Fund Federal Vaccine Database

Democrats, along with 80 House Republicans, voted Tuesday to pass H.R. 550, the Immunization Infrastructure Modernization Act, which funds a federal vaccination database, according to Breitbart.

The bill provides $400 million in taxpayer dollars to fund "immunization system data modernization and expansion."

The immunization system is otherwise defined as "a confidential, population-based, computerized database that records immunization doses administered by any health care provider to persons within the geographic area covered by that database."

The result of the provision expands the capabilities of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Public Health Department in sharing health data with the federal government.

Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., one of the 130 Republicans who voted "no," told Breitbart on Wednesday that the legislation would enable the federal government to "track" unvaccinated Americans.

"These systems are designed to allow for the sharing of crucial information and maintenance of records. Do we really trust the government to protect our medical records?" Miller said.

Miller noted that the legislation provides blue states millions in taxpayer dollars to enforce vaccine mandates. The government may also develop "public-private partnerships" to help with "technical assistance, training, and related implementation support."

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., who also voted "no," said the legislation only serves to expand the power of the federal government and trample individual rights. He also cited fiscal concerns.

"This legislation would unnecessarily appropriate millions of taxpayer funds intended to expand bureaucracy in Washington. A database solely created to record and collect confidential vaccination information of Americans explicitly encroaches upon individuals’ fundamental right to medical privacy," Donalds said.