House GOP Rolls Out Stopgap Patch as Shutdown Nears

House Republican leaders on Tuesday released a stopgap funding bill that would avert a government shutdown on Oct. 1, keeping federal agencies funded through Nov. 21 while directing $30 million toward heightened security for federal officials, lawmakers, and the Supreme Court.

The security funding is part of the $58 million requested by the Trump administration for enhanced protections following the assassination of conservative leader Charlie Kirk, 31, in Utah last week, Politico reported.

The 91-page proposal also gives the Trump administration flexibility to maintain full benefits under the WIC nutrition program and restores long-term budget autonomy for the District of Columbia through 2026.

While GOP leaders expect to call a floor vote later this week, Democrats have not signaled support. President Donald Trump has urged Republicans to exclude Democrats from funding talks, a posture that House conservatives welcomed.

"They have chosen not to engage Democrats," Rep. Pete Aguilar of California, chair of the House Democratic Caucus, commented. "So my assumption is that they have the plan, and they have something that has the votes."

Republicans believe they can push the bill through the House by Friday, even without Democratic votes, pressuring Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to define demands ahead of the deadline.

Schumer accused Republicans of driving toward a shutdown.

"Their actions show they clearly want to shut things down because they don't want to negotiate with Democrats," he said Tuesday.

The added $30 million for congressional security comes amid a surge in threats and would expand a longstanding program linking Capitol Police with local law enforcement to protect lawmakers in Washington and in their districts.

"What we have seen is a broad uptick over the course of the past year of members utilizing the programs," said House Administration Chair Bryan Steil, R-Wis.

The bill also sets aside $58 million in emergency funds for the Supreme Court and executive branch, following warnings from the White House about increased threats to public officials.

Missing from the package are health care measures such as extending enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies, which GOP leaders want to address later this year.

Americans who rely on the program will soon receive notices of higher premiums, with insurers preparing to lock in rates. GOP leaders, divided on the issue, want to delay the fight until later in the year.

"We have until the end of December to figure all that out," House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said.