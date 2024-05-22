Senate Republicans Oppose Border Security Bill

Senate Republicans have united to block a bipartisan border security deal that many previously supported.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., plans to hold a vote on the bill Thursday but no Republican senators have expressed support, according to The Hill. The bill was endorsed by the National Border Council and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Schumer's plan was a gimmick and he told President Joe Biden the GOP would not vote for it. McConnell previously called the bill a "huge success," according to the report.

"I said to him," McConnell told The Hill, "'Mr. President, you caused this problem. There's no legislation that allows the problem to be fixed. Why don't you just allow what the previous administration was doing.'"

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., who negotiated the bill and voted for it in February, said the vote was political theater designed to protect vulnerable Senate Democrats up for reelection.

"This is not trying to accomplish something," Lankford said. "This is about messaging now. This is trying to poke Republicans rather than try to actually solve a problem."

The legislation would reform the nation's asylum laws and give the president power to shutdown the border if migrant crossings average 4,000 per day.

Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Mitt Romney, R-Utah — who supported the bill in February — told The Hill they were undecided on how they would vote.

Schumer blamed Republicans of caving to former President Donald Trump, who opposed the bill, because Schumer claims Trump wants to make the border an issue going into the presidential election.

"This is the same bipartisan bill Republicans pushed for, then backed away when they got orders from President Trump [and] made an about-face turn and then voted no," Schumer told The Hill.

Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif. said he would oppose the bill. Padilla also opposed the bill in February, because it did not offer any assistance to migrants.