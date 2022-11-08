RNC Releases Video Encouraging American to 'Go Vote'

The Republican National Committee (RNC) released an Election Day video that showed GOP candidates and leaders encouraging Americans to vote.

The two-minute video, entitled "Election Day 2022: Go Vote!" included 22 party members encouraging voters to "save our country," "fire [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi," and "deliver the red tsunami."

The video opened with Virginia GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin and closed with RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel.

Among those appearing and speaking in between Youngkin and McDaniel included Florida Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio; Reps. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., Michelle Steele, R-Calif.; and GOP U.S. Senate candidates Don Bolduc (New Hampshire), Katie Britt (Alabama), Blake Masters (Arizona), Mehmet Oz (Pennsylvania), J.D. Vance (Ohio), and Herschel Walker (Georgia).

"Last year in Virginia, we started a movement — a movement to make government work for the people. Let's keep that movement going," Youngkin said.

In a Tuesday release announcing the video, the RNC said: "Today signifies a defining moment for Americans: a day where voters put an end to Joe Biden and Democrats' destructive one-party rule and choose a path where parents are empowered in their children's schools, the economy works for everyone, and the federal government is accountable to the American people."