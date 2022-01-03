×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | Donald Trump | Homeland Security | Immigration | Law Enforcement | Supreme Court | remain in mexico

US Expands Trump-era Border Program to San Diego

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks to congress during a hearing
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (Joshua Roberts/AP)

Monday, 03 January 2022 06:14 PM

The United States on Monday expanded to San Diego, California, the Trump-era border program that forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. immigration hearings, in keeping with a federal court order, Biden administration officials told reporters.

President Joe Biden attempted to scrap his Republican predecessor's policy – often referred to as Remain in Mexico – soon after taking office last January.

But after Texas and Missouri sued, a federal judge ruled it had to be reinstated. The Biden administration restarted the program in early December in El Paso, Texas. On Monday, 36 migrants were brought to the El Paso immigration court, the first to have their hearings under the reinstated program, the officials said.

The administration asked the Supreme Court last week whether it needed to continue to implement the policy, officially called the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP). Under the policy, put in place by former President Donald Trump, migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexican border and seeking asylum must wait in Mexico for their cases to be decided, instead of being allowed to await their hearings in the United States.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in October the Trump program had "endemic flaws" and "unjustifiable human costs."

The U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, has called for ending the program, saying it puts asylum seekers at risk and harms their due process rights.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The United States on Monday expanded to San Diego, California, the Trump-era border program that forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. immigration hearings, in keeping with a federal court order, Biden administration officials told reporters.
remain in mexico, san diego, illegals, migrants, asylum, cases, open borders, dhs
224
2022-14-03
Monday, 03 January 2022 06:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved