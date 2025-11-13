Survey: Fewer Americans Tie Religion to Daily Life

Americans are far less likely than they were 10 years ago to say religion plays an important part in their daily lives.

New national data from a Gallup survey show the share of adults who call religion important in day-to-day life falling from 66% in 2015 to 49% this year.

The decline marks one of the steepest 10-year drops found anywhere in the survey's global records.

The change appears across all major age groups, though younger adults remain the least likely to report that religion guides their daily routines.

Older adults continue to express higher levels, but they have also moved downward from the levels recorded a decade ago.

The shift places the United States on a different course than the long-running global pattern. The worldwide median for this question has held near 8 in 10 for almost 20 years.

The contrast matters because it highlights how the United States, once among the strongest on this measure, is now moving toward the levels seen in Western and Northern European countries, where smaller shares say religion shapes everyday decisions.

The survey does not explore the reasons behind the decline. It instead presents a picture showing how Americans have changed in their personal connection to religion over time.

The results aim to measure sentiment rather than belief, focusing on how people describe the role religion plays in ordinary life rather than asking about doctrine or practice.

The national findings also show that the United States still maintains a large Christian population.

Many respondents continue to identify with Christian traditions even as fewer say religion influences their daily behavior.

The survey's authors note that shifting cultural norms, generational turnover, and changes in personal priorities may be factors. They do not assign specific causes, leaving interpretation to outside analysts.

The survey involved phone interviews conducted June 14-July 16 with a sample of 1,000 adults aged 15 and older across all states. The survey margin of sampling error is plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.