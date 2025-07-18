Judge Blocks Wash. Requiring Priests to Report Child Abuse

A U.S. district judge appointed by former President Joe Biden is blocking the state of Washington from enforcing a newly signed Democrat-pushed law requiring priests to report evidence of child abuse, even if it was revealed during Catholic confession.

U.S. District Judge David Estudillo in Washington state, appointed by Biden in 2021, issued the 25-page preliminary injunction Friday.

The state of Washington faced Trump administration Justice Department opposition to Washington Senate Bill 5375, which sought to defend religious liberty in America and the freedom of religion enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.

The court ruled the state was "unable to explain why the language in § 1(b) of the bill doubled down on singling out clergy."

Senate Bill 5375 was due to take effect July 27.

The Trump DOJ wrote to the court opposing the constitutionality of the law with four key points:

"This legislation, signed on May 2, 2025, by Washington State Gov. Bob Ferguson, unlawfully targets clergy and, specifically, Catholic priests, in violation of their fundamental right to freely exercise their religious beliefs guaranteed by the First and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution." "The Sacrament of Penance and Reconciliation, also known as Confession, is one of the seven Holy Sacraments of the Catholic Church. It is a sacred rite with roots that can be traced back to the origins of Catholicism." "During Confession, penitent Catholics confess aloud their sins to a Catholic priest, asking God for forgiveness, and as he performs his apostolic duties in hearing the Confession, the Catholic priest provides absolution to the penitent." "The seal of confidentiality is, therefore, the lifeblood of Confession. Without it, the free exercise of the Catholic religion, i.e., the apostolic duties performed by the Catholic priest to the benefit of Catholic parishioners, cannot take place."

Ferguson is a Democrat, and the state of Washington is controlled by the Democratic Party in the offices of governor, secretary of state, attorney general, and both chambers of the state legislature. The Senate is under Democrat control 59-39.