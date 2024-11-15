Rasmussen Poll: Less Than Half Under 40 Say They're Religious

While the majority of American adults consider themselves religious, faith among those younger than 40 continues to decline, according to a new Rasmussen Reports poll.

The survey found that 69% of American adults say they're religious, including 24% who say they're very religious.

However, just 48% of those under 40 consider themselves religious, 17% of who consider themselves very religious. Two years ago, 20% of adults under 40 considered themselves very religious.

By comparison, 81% of those 65 and older say they're religious, including 35% who say they're very religious.

Among all American adults, nearly four in 10 rarely or never attend church, synagogue, or mosque, while almost a quarter attend religious services occasionally. Seven percent say they attend religious services about once monthly, with another 7% saying they attend two to three times per month. According to the poll, 14% attend every week or almost every week, while only 4% attend religious services more than once weekly.

Forty-one percent of respondents say America would be a better place if most people attended religious services regularly, versus 14% who feel the country would be a worse place. Thirty-two percent say attending religious services regularly would have no impact on America, and 14% note they are unsure.

Nearly twice as many Republicans (60%) than Democrats (34%) or independents (33%) say America would be a better place if most people attended religious services on a regular basis.

Thirty-nine percent of Republicans, 34% of Democrats, and 28% of independents say they attend religious services at least once monthly.

The survey found that slightly more men (61%) than women (57%) consider themselves religious and that women under 40 are the most likely to say they are not at all religious.

Seventy-four percent of people identifying as Black, 63% of Hispanic individuals, 56% of White people, and 55% of other minorities say they're religious, with white respondents most likely to say they rarely or never attend religious services.

Among those who attend church, synagogue, or mosque at least once weekly, more than 70% say America would be a better place if most people attended services on a regular basis.

Those earning more than $200,000 per year are more likely to attend religious services once a week, according to the survey.

The poll was conducted Nov. 4-6 and surveyed 1,935 American adults. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.