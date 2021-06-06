Gov. Tate Reeves: Optimistic Supreme Court Will Review New Science on Roe V. Wade

GOP Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves on Sunday defended his state’s strict ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy — a law under review by the Supreme Court that could possibly upend the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

In an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Blunt said he’s optimistic about a reversal of the landmark abortion ruling.

“For people such as myself that are pro-life, I believe that the Supreme Court made a mistake in the 1970s,” Reeves said. “But that's not the issue at stake that is before the court, hopefully when the arguments are heard sometime in the fall.”

“The question that is before the [Supreme] Court — this is something …with respect to understanding and appreciating and respecting science — the fact is, we know so much more in America today about the formation of young children in the womb than we did when roe V. Wade was decided in 1973,” he continued.

And according to Reeves, the questions isn’t whether the high court will overturn Roe v. Wade, “the question is, the science has changed and it makes sense for the Court to review their decisions from the past and this is a vehicle for which to them to do it.”

Reeves said he firmly believes that “abortions are murdering millions and millions and millions of Americans across many, many years and it's a sad, sad state of affairs.”

“We’re going to work very hard to make sure that when that baby becomes viable, that it is treated as a human life because that's exactly what it is,” he asserted.

Abortion opponents are hopeful the Supreme Court will narrow or overturn the Roe v. Wade decision. The court moved from a 5-4 to a 6-3 conservative majority following Senate confirmation last year of Republican former President Donald Trump's third appointee, Justice Amy Coney Barrett.