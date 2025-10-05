WATCH TV LIVE

Foster Poultry Recalls Nearly 4 Million Pounds of Corn Dogs

Sunday, 05 October 2025 05:49 PM EDT

Chicken product maker Foster Poultry Farms is recalling more than 3.8 million pounds of chicken corn dog products after wood was found in the batter, resulting in injuries.

According to a notice posted Saturday on the Agriculture Department's Food Safety and Inspection Service site, the company, based in Livingston, California, received numerous complaints about finding wood in the batter of the products, including reports of at least five injuries.

The chicken corn dog products were made between July 30, 2024, and Aug. 4, 2025, and sold under a variety of names, including Chicken Corn Dogs Batter Wrapped Chicken Frankfurters on a Stick and Corn Dogs Chicken Franks Dipped in Honey Batter.

All names and labels of the contaminated products can be found on the FSIS site. The products subject to recall have P-6137B printed inside the USDA mark of inspection or on the packaging.

Consumers and institutions purchasing these products should not consume them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The recall follows a recall a week earlier of 58 million pounds of corn dogs and other sausage-on-a-stick products made by Texas-based Hillshire Brands, a subsidiary of Tyson Foods.

Foreign object contamination is one of the top reasons for food recalls in the U.S.

Plastic, metal fragments, bits of bugs, and more extraneous material have prompted recalls by making their way into packaged goods.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


