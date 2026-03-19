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Tags: rebecca dow | stefan ilord | epstein | zorro ranch

New Mexico Reps Demand Investigation of Epstein's Zorro Ranch

By    |   Thursday, 19 March 2026 01:48 PM EDT

New Mexico state Reps. Rebecca Dow and Stefani Lord are calling for a broader investigation into activities linked to late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's Zorro Ranch, urging the state's Truth Commission to examine not only individual misconduct but also systemic failures.

In a letter to Commission Chair Andrea Romero, Dow, R-Truth or Consequences, and Lord, R-Sandia Park, said the New Mexico Truth Commission must fully meet its mandate under House Resolution 1, which created the panel to promote transparency and deliver reforms.

"This cannot be a surface-level investigation," Dow said. "If we fail to fully examine what happened and learn from it, we risk allowing the same failures to happen again. Victims deserve nothing less than a complete accounting of the truth and real reforms that ensure this never happens in New Mexico again."

The lawmakers urged the commission to investigate several areas, including legislative gaps tied to sex offender registration, law enforcement, or prosecutorial actions that may have delayed investigations, and coordination issues among local, state, and federal agencies.

They also pointed to weaknesses in oversight systems and potential conflicts of interest among individuals in positions of authority.

The letter said those issues fall within the commission's responsibilities under House Resolution 1, which directs the panel to identify institutional breakdowns and recommend policy changes.

Lord said the investigation must prioritize transparency and accountability.

"If those in power had the ability to act and chose not to, the public deserves to know why and whether money or relationships influenced that inaction," Lord said. "This investigation must follow the truth, not protect the powerful."

The lawmakers also stressed the need to identify systemic vulnerabilities to prevent future harm and strengthen safeguards across New Mexico institutions.

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New Mexico state Reps. Rebecca Dow and Stefani Lord are calling for a broader investigation into activities linked to late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's Zorro Ranch, urging the state's Truth Commission to examine...
rebecca dow, stefan ilord, epstein, zorro ranch
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2026-48-19
Thursday, 19 March 2026 01:48 PM
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