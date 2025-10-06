Israeli Army Reservist to Newsmax: Thankful US Hasn't Forgotten Oct. 7

Israeli army reservist Raz Shmilovich on Monday said he is thankful America hasn't forgotten the atrocities committed by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, and that President Donald Trump continues to stand with Israel in its fight against the Palestinian terror group.

"Our greatest ally, the States, and, of course, President Trump, is still with us because the world tends to forget what happened two years ago," Shmilovich told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "They forget that, as you mentioned, 6,000 terrorists entered into Israel and murdered, brutally murdered, raped, kidnapped innocent civilians. Now the time flies, people forget and ignore that, and treat Hamas as if they are Boy Scouts."

On that terror day two years ago, Hamas and allied Palestinian terrorists launched a coordinated attack from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel. The surprise predawn assault resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people in Israel and the abduction of about 250 hostages and triggered the full-scale war between Israel and Hamas.

Now, Shmilovich said there's "excitement" that Hamas could finally release all remaining hostages held in Gaza, under Trump's 20-point peace plan.

"We've been so close so many times, yet it does feel a little bit closer now, because, yes, there's a strong godfather behind this agreement who says, 'That's it, there's a deadline, that's it, we're going to end this,'" he said. "We're really hoping to see all of our brothers and one sister coming back, but, until we see all of them standing here in Israel, I'm still holding up and waiting."

When asked how people in Israel laud Trump's efforts to end the conflict and bring the hostages home, Shmilovich said that most Israelis are "ignorant about American politics" but understand how critical U.S. backing has been since the war began.

"Whenever President Trump says something that they understand is good for us, they love him," he said. "When he's not [saying something in Israel's favor] he's the enemy. But, generally speaking, Israelis do love President Trump, I think. We understand that our situation today, as a nation, would have been much, much worse without the solid backing of the U.S., and especially with President Trump heading it, because I don't think with another president we would be in as good a shape as we are today."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com