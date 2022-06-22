×
Ravens Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, 26, Dies Suddenly

Jaylon Ferguson (Getty Images)

Wednesday, 22 June 2022 12:30 PM

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died at the age of 26.

The team announced Ferguson's sudden death on Wednesday morning.

"We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson," the Ravens said. "He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."

Police said officers responded to a home in north Baltimore at approximately 11:25 p.m. ET Tuesday and found Ferguson unresponsive and being treated by medics. He never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said there were no signs of trauma or foul play. The medical examiner's office will determine a cause of death.

Ferguson set an NCAA record with 45 career sacks at Louisiana Tech and was drafted in the third round by the Ravens in 2019. Known at Louisiana Tech as "Sack Daddy," Ferguson and his partner, Doni, had two children.

Safarrah Lawson, Ferguson's agent, told NFL Network the family would appreciate privacy at this time.

Ferguson posted 4.5 career sacks and 67 total tackles in 38 games (10 starts) with the Ravens.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

