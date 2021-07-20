Rasmussen Poll: Voters Agree With Trump's Call for Election Reform

Sixty-one percent of likely voters agree with former President Donald Trump on the need for state election reforms, according to a new poll by Rasmussen Reports.

The poll came after Trump issued a statement on July 6 saying: "Election reform must happen in swing states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Arizona where voters have lost confidence in their electoral process."

Here are how the results of the Rasmussen poll break down:

42% strongly agree with Trump’s statement and 19% "somewhat" agree.

34% disagree with Trump’s statement.

84% of Republicans agree with Trump.

56% of likely voters agree with President Joe Biden’s statement that America is "facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War" regarding election reforms.

33% "strongly" agree with Biden, while 23% "somewhat" agree.

37% disagree with Biden.

82% of Democrats agree with the president.

63% of independents agree with Trump about election reform, compared to 41% who agree with Biden’s statement.

The poll, conducted on July 15 and 18, surveyed 1,000 likely voters in the U.S. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

The survey came after Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, had vetoed an election reform bill that had been passed by the GOP-held state Legislature.

Trump's statement criticized the 2020 presidential election featuring dead registered voters being kept on voter rolls by Pennsylvania's then-secretary of state, Kathy Boockvar.