Rasmussen Poll: 84% Back Trump on Stopping Iran Nukes

A new poll from Rasmussen Reports shows 84% of likely voters in the U.S. support the position of President Donald Trump that Iran should not be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons.

The large majority of people participating in the national and online survey poll agree that Iran must "never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon," which is a position Trump has made publicly many times. Sixty-three percent of the respondents "strongly agree" with that position.

The exact wording used in the poll reads, "Do you agree or disagree with this statement: Iran must 'never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon?'" Only 9% of people responding disagreed with the question.

The numbers were also close on whether likely voters believed Iran would use a nuclear weapon against Israel. Seventy-seven percent believe that would happen. Of that number, 50% said they feel the likelihood of Iran going nuclear against Israel would be "very likely."

Sixty-three percent of respondents indicated they thought Iran might deploy a nuclear weapon against the United States. Of these, 31% believe that scenario would be "very likely."

There are strong indications that the ongoing negotiations between U.S. diplomats and Iranian leaders for a nuclear deal may fall apart. A senior Iranian official reportedly has said, "Iran is drafting a negative response to the U.S. proposal, which could be interpreted as a rejection of the U.S. offer."

The survey of 1,105 U.S. likely voters was conducted on May 27-29, 2025, by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points.