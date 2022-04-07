×
Rasmussen Poll: Majority Says Biden 'Bad' for America

president joe biden points at the media with wide eyes
(Patrick Semansky/AP)

By    |   Thursday, 07 April 2022 01:52 PM

In more bad news for President Joe Biden, a new Rasmussen Reports poll reveals 52% of voters now think his presidency has been "bad" for America, and 42% think a second Trump presidency would be the course correction the nation needs.

Voters are losing confidence in Biden, giving him failing grades for his handling of the economy and inflation, among other basic issues, according to Rasmussen polling.

When asked if his presidency has been "good or bad for the long-term success of the United States," just 34% said Biden has been good for America. But 52% said he has been bad for the country, and 11% said it has not made a difference. The president received failing marks from all age groups for that question.

When asked which "would be better for America" — a second Biden term or a second Trump presidency — 42% chose Trump. Only 28% chose Biden, with another 27% saying they would choose "somebody else."

Rasmussen noted a day prior, 62% of voters believe the economy has gotten worse since Biden took office, and a majority think he or congressional Democrats are mostly to blame.

With record-high gas prices and the highest inflation in 40 years, it has widely expected voters will give Democrats a thrashing at the polls in November.

Longtime Republican pollster and strategist Frank Luntz told CNBC in January that Americans are "getting angry" because of rising prices and that voters will "take that anger out at the ballot box in November."

"We're not just anxious anymore," Luntz said. "This country is getting angry when they go to the supermarket, when they fill up their tank."

He continued by saying Biden has boasted a better picture of the economy than voters have experienced.

"There's a complete disconnect between what they are being told and what they are experiencing," Luntz said then. "The reason inflation is so important politically and economically, it's universal, ubiquitous, and it's understandable."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


