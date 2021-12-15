Rasmussen Survey: Violent Crime Concerns Rising In US

An overwhelming majority of voters are increasingly worried about violent crime and, by a wide margin, trust Republicans to deal with it, a new Rasmussen Reports survey found.

A telephone and online survey by the conservative pollster found that 89% of likely voters are concerned about violent crime in America, including 64% who are "very concerned." In July, 79% were concerned, including 49% who were very concerned.

According to the pollster, 68% of voters now say the problem of violent crime in America is getting worse; 8% think it’s getting better; and 22% believe it’s about the same.

But asked who they trust more to deal with the problem of violent crime, 49% of voters say Republicans, compared with 27% who trust Democrats more; 21% of voters think the two parties are about the same in dealing with violent crime.

In other findings, the survey showed that: