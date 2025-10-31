Rasmussen Poll: Voters Give GOP 9-Point Edge on Crime

Nearly eight in 10 voters say they're concerned about violent crime in the U.S., and 48% trust Republicans to handle the issue — a nine-point edge over Democrats — according to a Rasmussen Reports survey released Thursday.

The poll finds that 77% of likely voters are at least somewhat concerned about violent crime, including 44% who are "very concerned." Just 21% said they aren't worried.

That's down slightly from 85% expressing concern in 2021, but Rasmussen notes that crime remains one of voters' top national worries.

Overall, 48% of voters trust Republicans more on crime and law enforcement, while 39% favor Democrats and 14% remain undecided. The GOP's lead on the issue, Rasmussen observed, peaked in May 2024 at an 18-point margin (53% to 35%).

Among voters who describe themselves as very concerned about violent crime, 62% say they trust Republicans to handle it better — suggesting the GOP's advantage strengthens among those who view the issue most seriously.

Majorities of every political group express concern: 73% of Democrats and 79% of both Republicans and independents say they're at least somewhat worried about violent crime.



Party trust, however, breaks sharply:

-83% of Republicans trust their own party more on crime.

-72% of Democrats side with theirs.

-Among independents, 47% trust Republicans and 29% trust Democrats, while nearly a quarter are unsure.

The survey also highlights strong demographic contrasts. Men (53%) are more likely than women (43%) to trust the GOP on crime, though women are slightly more likely to express concern.

Voters in their 30s are the most concerned and the most inclined to favor Republicans on the issue.

By race, 49% of white voters, 50% of Hispanics, and 67% of other minority voters say they trust Republicans more, compared with 29% of Black voters.

Voters earning under $50,000 annually are the most concerned about violent crime, while those making more than $200,000 are the most likely to trust Democrats.

Government employees (49%) lean more toward Democrats on the issue than private sector workers (41%) or retirees (37%).

Ideologically, 59% of conservatives describe themselves as very concerned about violent crime, compared with 36% of moderates and 28% of liberals.

Among those who voted for President Donald Trump in the 2024 election, 57% are very concerned about violent crime, compared with 33% of Kamala Harris voters.

The Rasmussen Reports survey of 1,139 likely U.S. voters was conducted Oct. 20-22, with a margin of error of ±3 percentage points and a 95% confidence level.