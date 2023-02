Fifty-eight percent of likely voters say they approve of legislation making it illegal to perform sex-change surgery on minors, according to a new Rasmussen Reports poll.

Here are how the results, released Thursday, break down:

34% say they disapprove.

8% were uncertain.

72% of Republicans approve of legislation making it illegal to perform sex-change surgery on minors, compared to 24% who say they disapprove.

45% of Democrats say they approve, while 45% say they disapprove.

61% of independents say they approve, compared to 30% who say they disapprove.

52% of all those polled say they approve of states passing legislation making it illegal to give hormone replacement therapy to minors.

37% say they disapprove.

10% were not sure.

The poll, conducted Feb. 8-9 and 12, sampled 900 likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.