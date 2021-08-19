Poll: More Than Half of Voters Say VP Harris Not Qualified for Presidency

Fifty-five percent of likely voters believe Vice President Kamala Harris is unqualified to assume the duties of the presidency, compared to 43% who say she is qualified, a new poll by Rasmussen Reports reveals.

In April, a Rasmussen poll showed 50% of likely voters believed her to be unqualified, while 46% said she was qualified.

Here are how the results of the poll, released Thursday, break down:

51% believe it likely President Joe Biden will leave office and be replaced by Harris before the 2024 election, compared to 37% who don’t believe it.

56% of all those polled say they have an unfavorable impression of Harris, while 41% say they have a favorable impression of her.

85% of Republicans have an unfavorable impression of the vice president, compared to 14% who have a favorable impression of her.

24% of Democrats have an unfavorable view of Harris, while 73% have a favorable impression of her.

64% of independent voters have an unfavorable opinion of Harris, compared to 31% of voters who say they have a favorable impression of her.

The poll, conducted Aug. 12 and 15, surveyed 1,000 likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.