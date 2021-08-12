Poll: Just Over Half of Voters Say It's Not a 'Real Infrastructure Bill'

Fifty-one percent of likely voters agree with a statement from Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., who denounced the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package passed by the Senate this week, according to a new poll by Rasmussen Reports.

Kennedy said: "They told us it was a real infrastructure bill. It’s not. Only 23% of the bill is real infrastructure. The rest is Green New Deal and welfare. They told us the bill was paid for. It isn’t. We’re going to have to borrow maybe up to $400 billion to pay for it."

Forty-four percent of voters disagreed with statement, which was unattributed in the survey question.

Here are how the poll results, released Thursday, break down:

45% of voters say they support the infrastructure bill, compared to 41% who are opposed. 14% are uncertain.

63% of Republicans oppose the bill, while 66% of Democrats support it. 42% of independent voters back the bill, compared 40% who are against it.

50% of men say they support the bill, compared to 41% of women.

The poll, conducted Aug. 10-11, surveyed 1,000 likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.