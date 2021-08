Forty-five percent of voters say that former President Donald Trump had better immigration policies than President Joe Biden, while 40% prefer the approach of the current president, according to a Scott Rasmussen national survey released on Wednesday.

Other results from the survey include:

Among Independents, Trump's immigration policy is favored by a 42% to 21% margin. Among Republicans, 79% prefer Trump, while 73% of Democrats like the Biden policy.

Only 31% of voters believe Biden is doing a good job handling the situation at the southern border.

The increasing number of illegal immigrants is an invasion of the United States, according to 61% of voters. However, only 28% believe the federal government is currently trying to secure the border and lessen the amount of illegal immigration.

Sixty-one percent say state governments should be permitted to take over and secure their state border if the federal government does not make an attempt to do so at the southern border, while only 21% are opposed to such action.

Drug cartels have more control of the southern border than the U.S. government, according to 58% of voters.

In other recent polling, 32% of voters believe that all, or nearly all, illegal immigrants living in the United States should be given amnesty and permitted to stay in the country, while 42% are opposed to such a policy.

U.S. border patrol agents are too harsh in dealing with illegal immigrants, accordinig to 19% of voters, while 33% say that they are too lenient.

The survey was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen from August 10-11 and included 1,200 registered voters.