Rasmussen Poll: Most Americans Agree There Are Only 2 Genders

Nearly 3 in 4 American adults believe there only are two genders, a new Rasmussen Reports survey found.

The Rasmussen poll found that 63% strongly agreed when asked, "Do you agree or disagree with this statement: There are two genders, male and female?" Another 18% disagreed.

Although majorities in every political category agreed that there are only two genders, Democrats (47%) were less likely than Republicans (82%) or the unaffiliated (60%) to say they strongly agreed, Rasmussen found.

Americans with incomes of $200,000 a year or more were most likely to disagree with the statement that there are only two genders.

Critics have labeled Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling a "purveyor of hate speech" for saying that there are two biologically distinct genders.

When asked, "Do you agree with J.K. Rowling, or is it 'hate speech' to say there are only two genders?" only 17% of Americans said it was "hate speech" while 58% supported Rowling. A total of 25% were not sure, Rasmussen found.

Significantly more Democrats (29%) than Republicans (8%) or unaffiliated (12%) believed Rowling engaged in "hate speech."

A whopping 68% said schools and teachers should not be allowed to counsel students on their sexual and gender identities without parental knowledge or consent.

Only 19% believed schools should be allowed to engage in such counseling without parental consent.

A total of 80% of Republicans, 72% of politically unaffiliated Americans, and 54% of Democrats were opposed to schools counseling children on gender identity without informing parents.

Majorities of all races — 68% of whites, 70% of Black adults, and 65% of other minorities — were against schools counseling children on gender identity without parental consent.

More men (68%) than women (56%) said they strongly agreed that there are only two genders.

More Black Americans (68%) than whites (63%) or other minorities (55%) strongly agreed that there are only two genders.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order mandating that transgender athletes be allowed to compete in girl’s and women’s sports, a move that most Americans oppose, Rasmussen said.

Most Americans also don't approve of a new State Department policy allowing people to change the gender identity on their passport without documentation, Rasmussen said.

The Rasmussen Reports survey of 1,000 "U.S. American adults" was conducted Dec. 21-22, 2021. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.