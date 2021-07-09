Rasmussen Poll: 58% Say Media Is 'Enemy of the People'

Fifty-eight percent of likely voters agree that media outlets are the enemy of the people, according to a new Rasmussen Reports poll.

Thirty-six percent disagree.

Here is how the poll results break down:

76% of Republicans agree with the "enemy of the people" phrase in describing the media.

37% of Democrats agree with the phrase.

61% of independents agree with the phrase.

83% of voters believe "fake news" is a serious problem in the media, compared to 14% who disagree.

92% of Republicans believe "fake news" is a serious problem, compared to 74% of Democrats. 82% of independent believe it to be a serious problem.

37% say they trust the political news they’re getting, compared to 43% who don’t trust it. 20% are not sure.

54% believe that most reporters who write or talk about President Joe Biden are attempting to help him pass his agenda.

Rasmussen noted that in the wake of the 2019 Mueller Report, then-President Donald Trump had tweeted: "Fake News is truly the ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE."

The poll, conducted July 7-8, surveyed 1,000 likely voters. It has a margin of plus or minus 3 percentage points.