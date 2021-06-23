Rasmussen: 41% of Voters Don't Think Biden Won Election Fairly

A new nationwide poll from Rasmussen Reports shows that 41% of voters still refuse to believe that President Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election fairly.

Rasmussen also found that more than half of likely voters support having forensic audits of election results to guarantee that fraud did not take place.

55% support election audits.

29% oppose election audits.

17% are unsure.

"While a majority of voters support audits to ensure there was no vote fraud, many are concerned about casting doubt on the election process," Rasmussen notes. "Forty-eight percent (48%) think that expressing doubt about the outcome of elections undermines democracy in America. Thirty-four percent (34%) say expressing such doubts does not undermine democracy and 18% are not sure."

The majority of Republicans do not believe that Biden won the election fairly, a position shared by less than half of independent voters and just one-in-ten Democrats.

70% of Republicans do not believe Biden won fairly.

10% of Democrats do not believe Biden won fairly.

45% of independents do not believe Biden won fairly.

The survey also found that Democrats are slightly more likely than Republicans or independents to say that expressing doubt about election results undermines democracy in the country. Men were more likely than women to hold this view, as were white people when compared to non-white voters.

56% of Democrats said expressing doubt undermines democracy.

47% of Republicans said expressing doubt undermines democracy.

38% of independents said expressing doubt undermines democracy.

53% of men said expressing doubt undermines democracy.

43% of women said expressing doubt undermines democracy.

51% of whites said expressing doubt undermines democracy.

41% of minorities said expressing doubt undermines democracy.

Rasmussen also notes that "Voters earning more than $200,000 a year or less than $30,000 are less supportive of election audits than middle-income voters," and that "President Biden’s strongest supporters are most likely to oppose election audits to ensure that there was no vote fraud. Among voters who Strongly Approve of Biden’s job performance as president, 57% oppose audits like the one in Arizona. By contrast, among voters who Strongly Disapprove of Biden’s performance, 81% support such election audits."

The poll surveyed 900 likely voters in the United States from June 20-21, 2021 with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.