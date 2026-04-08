Rasmussen Poll: Support for Doctor-Assisted Suicide Declines

Fewer American adults support laws that legalize physician-assisted suicide for terminally ill patients, according to a Rasmussen Reports survey.

The latest Rasmussen poll found that 47% of American adults say they support allowing voluntary euthanasia in their state, including 22% who strongly support it.

That reflects a notable drop in support compared to January 2025, when 54% backed legalization.

Meanwhile, 32% say they oppose such laws, and 21% remain undecided in the latest survey.

The findings come as more states move to legalize physician-assisted suicide, including New York, which recently became the 13th state — along with Washington, D.C. — to permit the practice.

Rasmussen's survey also revealed that only 38% of Americans say they would personally consider voluntary euthanasia for themselves or a family member in the case of terminal illness, while 36% would not, and 27% are unsure.

Support for physician-assisted suicide varies significantly by political affiliation.

Democrats are the most supportive, with 63% backing legalization, compared to 45% of Republicans and 35% of unaffiliated voters.

The survey questions asked respondents directly whether they support or oppose laws allowing voluntary euthanasia and whether they would consider it personally in the event of terminal illness, highlighting both policy and personal views on the issue.

While the Rasmussen data shows declining support, other surveys suggest the issue remains complex and deeply divided.

According to the Pew Research Center, last month, about six in 10 Americans view physician-assisted death as either morally acceptable or not a moral issue, while 35% consider it morally wrong.

Religious beliefs continue to play a major role in shaping opinions.

Pew found that Americans who place a high importance on religion are significantly more likely to oppose assisted suicide, while secular Americans are far more likely to support it.

Critics of physician-assisted suicide argue that expanding such laws raises serious ethical concerns and risks undermining protections for vulnerable populations, including the elderly and disabled.

They warn that normalizing assisted death could lead to pressure on patients and families during already difficult circumstances.

Supporters, on the other hand, contend that the practice offers dignity and autonomy for individuals facing severe suffering at the end of life.

The Rasmussen findings suggest that despite recent legislative momentum in several states, public opinion may be shifting more cautiously, with growing uncertainty and declining support nationwide.

As the debate continues, lawmakers will likely face increasing pressure to balance compassion for terminally ill patients with safeguards that reflect broader ethical and societal concerns — a divide that remains far from settled in American public life.