Rasmussen: 76% of Voters Concerned About Strait of Hormuz Crisis

Most U.S. voters say they're concerned about the Strait of Hormuz being shut down by Iran, a new Rasmussen Reports survey found.

The survey results highlight growing anxiety among Americans as tensions escalate in the Middle East and global energy markets face unprecedented disruption tied to Iran's actions in the vital shipping lane.

According to Rasmussen, 76% of likely U.S. voters are concerned about Iran cutting off a significant portion of the world's oil supply by restricting access through the strait, including 47% who say they are "very concerned."

Just 22% say they're unconcerned.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage connecting the Persian Gulf to the open ocean, is one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints, with one-fifth of global oil and natural gas shipments typically flowing through it.

Recent reports indicate Iran has effectively slowed traffic to a near standstill while considering formal tolls for vessels — a move critics, including U.S. officials, have called illegal.

The Rasmussen Reports survey also found that 75% of voters believe the disruption is likely to have serious negative effects on the U.S. economy, including 28% who say such damage is "very likely."

Only 20% downplayed the economic risks.

A plurality (42%) of voters expects it will take at least a month to restore normal oil shipments through the strait, while 32% believe it could take a few weeks.

Just 10% think the situation will be resolved within days.

The findings come as Iran has reportedly imposed a toll booth-style system on ships passing through the waterway, asserting control over transit amid ongoing conflict with the U.S. and Israel, The New York Times reported Friday.

Analysts warn the disruption has already contributed to rising oil prices and volatility in global markets.

Political divisions also emerged in the survey.

Democrats were likelier to express high levels of concern, with 65% saying they are "very concerned" compared with 31% of Republicans.

Majorities across all demographic groups expressed at least some level of concern, underscoring the broad national impact of the crisis.

Among voters, expectations about economic fallout also varied, though concern remained widespread.

A significant majority across party lines acknowledged the potential for serious economic consequences if the disruption continues.

The survey results reflect a growing awareness among Americans that instability in the Middle East can quickly translate into higher fuel costs, inflation, and economic uncertainty at home.

President Donald Trump has taken a hard line on the issue, warning Iran to reopen the strait and signaling a willingness to escalate if necessary.

His administration has also pressed allies to help secure the waterway and ensure the free flow of commerce.