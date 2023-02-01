Rasmussen: 66 Percent Support COVID Congressional Probe

Two-thirds of likely U.S. voters say COVID-19 likely originated in a Chinese lab and support a congressional probe into the epicenter of the pandemic, according to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey.

Until recently, there were multiple theories about the origins of COVID-19. But a July paper published in Science suggested that a natural spillover from a seafood wholesale market in Wuhan was the cause.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week appointed a new subcommittee to "finally get answers to the [COVID-19 virus] origins and the federal government’s gain of function research that contributed to the pandemic."

Sixty-six percent of voters agree that Congress should conduct the probe, including 45% who strongly agree, and 26% who disagree.

The investigation is expected to focus on Dr. Anthony Fauci, who served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases from 1984 to 2022. Forty-five percent (45%) of voters now view Fauci favorably, including 30% with a very favorable impression of him. Fifty-one percent (51%) view Fauci unfavorably, including 38% with a very unfavorable opinion.

Eighty percent (80%) of Republicans, 49% of Democrats, and 69% of unaffiliated voters believe it is at least somewhat likely that the COVID-19 virus originated in a Chinese laboratory. Seventy-nine percent (79%) of Republicans, 55% of Democrats, and 65% of unaffiliated voters at least somewhat agree there should be a congressional investigation.

Voters' party affiliations affect their view of Dr. Fauci, with 74% of Democrats having a favorable opinion, and 73% of Republicans viewing him unfavorably. Among unaffiliated voters, 60% view Fauci unfavorably and 36% have a favorable impression of him.

Voters are evenly divided over President Joe Biden’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 48% approving – including 29% who strongly approve – and 48% disapproving, including 38% who strongly disapprove.

Opinions on the COVID-19 pandemic largely fall along party lines, with 81% of Democrats approving Biden's handling of the pandemic and 75% of Republicans disapproving. Among unaffiliated voters, 55% disapprove of Biden’s handling of it and 41% approve.

Men (52%) are slightly more likely than women voters (45%) to say it is very likely the COVID-19 virus originated in a Chinese laboratory.

More whites (52%) than black voters (35%) or other minorities (47%) think it’s very likely the COVID-19 virus originated in a Chinese laboratory. Black voters are less likely to strongly agree that Congress should investigate the origins of the disease.

Solid majorities in all age groups at least somewhat agree that Congress should investigate.

Biden’s strongest supporters are most opposed to Congress investigating the origins of the COVID-19 virus. By contrast, among those who strongly disapprove of Biden’s performance, 87% agree Congress should investigate the origins of COVID-19.

The survey of 900 U.S. Likely Voters was conducted Jan. 26-29 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC.