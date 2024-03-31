×
Tags: rashee rice | chiefs | police | dallas

Police Seek Chiefs' Rashee Rice Over Accident

Sunday, 31 March 2024 06:52 PM EDT

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is being sought by police in Dallas in their investigation of a major accident on Saturday, the Dallas Morning News reported.

The newspaper reported that a vehicle "believed to be registered or leased to Rice" was involved in a crash on North Central Expressway in Dallas at approximately 6:20 p.m. local time. Police have not disclosed details of the accident or if there were any injuries.

Rice, who turns 24 on April 22, grew up in North Richland Hills, Texas, and attended college at SMU.

He recorded 79 catches and 938 yards with a team-leading seven touchdown receptions in 16 games (eight starts) after being selected by Kansas City in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He also had 26 catches for 262 yards and a score in four playoff games to help the Chiefs secure their second straight Super Bowl title.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


US
Sunday, 31 March 2024 06:52 PM
