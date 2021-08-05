Rand Paul: Fauci Advice Is 'Dangerous'

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., in a televised interview, ripped Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday, saying the White House’s chief medical adviser should stay away from handing out advice.

Paul made his remarks during an interview on Foz News' "Fox & Friends."

"Dr. Fauci needs to be away from government, away from advice, because almost all of his advice had been wrongheaded," Paul said. "But some of it's actually very dangerous.

"When Dr. Fauci says the mask is more important than the vaccine, that’s malpractice. The vaccine is very important, so is natural immunity."

Paul has requested that Attorney General Merrick Garland criminally investigate Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, after accusing him of lying to Congress.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has repeatedly said that the National Institutes of Health did not fund gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, but Paul claims that this is a lie.

Paul and Fauci recently clashed over this issue during a hearing before Congress, where the senator asked Fauci about his previous statement and said, "as you are aware it is a crime to lie to Congress."

Fauci responded, "I have never lied before the Congress, and I do not retract that statement. This paper that you are referring to was judged by qualified staff up and down the chain as not being gain-of-function."

During his interview on Fox News, Paul also slammed a column posted by The Atlantic and written by Juliette Kayyem, a former assistant secretary for Homeland Security under President Barack Obama.

In the column she states "a no-fly list for unvaccinated adults is an obvious step that the federal government should take."

Paul called the column "obscene."

"You know that if we now disagree in our personal medical decisions with the left, they're going to declare that we're a terrorist and that we can't fly. But even on the practicality of it, even if you said okay, we're going to do this — even the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) says you're not supposed to get vaccinated if you've been infected within three months. So what going to do, tell people they can't fly for three months, even according to the CDC? I, and other doctors, actually think that your immunity from being infected is going to last a lot longer.

"This idiot would have us not flying for three months. So it makes no sense, it's complete collectivism. And all of these people are the same people who hooted and hollered and said Trump is leading us to authoritarianism. What could be more authoritarian than a no-fly less for people who disagree with you."