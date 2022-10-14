Suspect in Deadly North Carolina Shooting Identified as 15-Year-Old

A 15-year-old male suspect was in custody on Friday after a shooting spree that left five people dead in North Carolina's capital, Raleigh's police chief confirmed on Friday, saying the teenager was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police have yet to determine a motive for the shooting, which turned a quiet middle-class neighborhood into a 2-mile-wide crime scene Thursday, Police Chief Estella Patterson said during a news conference on Friday.

Patterson did not identify the suspect by name or say how he was injured.

The shootings began at 5 p.m. on the streets of Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood, where residents were told to remain in their homes for hours as police conducted a massive manhunt.

The suspect was later found near the Neuse River Greenway, a walking and biking trial where he shot more people, Patterson said. After a standoff, police apprehended him at a residence near the trail.

Officials said the shootings rattled residents throughout the state capital, a city of about 500,000 people known as a center for high-tech research.

"No one should feel this fear in the communities, no one," Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said during the briefing, calling the incident an "infuriating and tragic act of gun violence."

Three women — ages 52, 49 and 35 — and a 16-year-old boy were among those killed in the shooting spree, Patterson said. A 29-year-old officer who died in the shooting was identified as Gabriel Torres, who was headed to work when the incident unfolded.

Two people were wounded: a police officer who was treated and released, and a 59-year-old woman who was hospitalized in critical condition, Patterson said.

The police chief did not provide details on the shooting itself and could not say whether the suspect is related to the victims.

On Friday morning, the streets in the neighborhood where the shootings occurred were still blocked by yellow police tape, and squad cars remained parked outside of several homes, footage from local media showed.

Patterson said her department would produce a report on the incident within the next five days.