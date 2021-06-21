×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: raiders | nassib | nfl

Raiders' Carl Nassib Becomes First Openly Gay NFL Player

Raiders' Carl Nassib Becomes First Openly Gay NFL Player
Carl Nassib (Getty Images)

Monday, 21 June 2021 07:12 PM

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib announced Monday that he is gay, making him the first active NFL player to acknowledge his homosexuality.

He made his proclamation in a video posted to Instagram.

"I'm at my house here in West Chester, Pennsylvania," Nassib, 28, said. "I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay. I've been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest. I really have the best life, I've got the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for.

"I'm a pretty private person so I hope you guys know that I'm really not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that like one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are not necessary, but until then I am gonna do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that's accepting that's compassionate."

June is Pride Month.

Nassib also announced a $100,000 donation to the Trevor Project, which works to prevent suicides among LGBTQ youth in America.

Entering his sixth NFL season, the 6-foot-7 Nassib was a third-round draft pick in 2016 by the Cleveland Browns. He spent two seasons with the Browns (2016-17), followed by two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2018-19) before signing a three-year, $25.3 million contract, including nearly $16.8 million in guarantees, with the Raiders in March 2020.

In 73 career games (37 starts), Nassib has 143 tackles (36 for loss), 20.5 sacks, 16 passes defensed, one interception, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Nassib is on track to become the first openly gay player to play in a regular-season game. Defensive end Michael Sam came out as gay in 2014 before the St. Louis Rams drafted him, but he did not make the final roster.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib announced Monday that he is gay, making him the first active NFL player to acknowledge his homosexuality.He made his proclamation in a video posted to Instagram.
raiders, nassib, nfl
316
2021-12-21
Monday, 21 June 2021 07:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved