Expert Psychoanalyst Proposes 'Whiteness' a 'Parasitic-Like Condition'

A noted psychoanalyst, Dr. Donald Moss, recently published a paper claiming that ‘whiteness’ is "a malignant, parasitic-like condition” that "renders its hosts' appetites voracious, insatiable, and perverse."

Moss, who teaches at the New York Psychoanalytic Institute and at the San Francisco Center for Psychoanalysis, wrote in the Journal of the American Psychoanalytic Association in May that “Whiteness is a condition one first acquires and then one has — a malignant, parasitic-like condition to which ‘white’ people have a particular susceptibility. The condition is foundational, generating characteristic ways of being in one’s body, in one’s mind, and in one’s world.”

He added, “Parasitic Whiteness renders its hosts’ appetites voracious, insatiable, and perverse. These deformed appetites particularly target nonwhite peoples.”

Moss said that whiteness also "easily infiltrates even groups founded on the protection of individuals, on democratic principles."

He proposed that "effective treatment consists of a combination of psychic and social-historical interventions. Such interventions can reasonably aim only to reshape Whiteness's infiltrated appetites—to reduce their intensity, redistribute their aims, and occasionally turn those aims toward the work of reparation. When remembered and represented, the ravages wreaked by the chronic condition can function either as warning ('never again') or as temptation ('great again')."

Moss previously made the same argument in a public course titled, “On Having Whiteness,” from the Center for Modern Psychoanalytic Studies. The center describes Moss as “the author of four books,” and is “a recipient of the Elizabeth Young Bruehl award for work against prejudice, 2017.”

Some users on Twitter criticized Moss and the journal for publishing the article.

“The Journal of the American Psychoanalytic Association just published a study likening ‘whiteness’ to ‘a malignant, parasitic-like condition’ for which ‘there is not yet a permanent cure.’ This is nuts,” wrote one user.

“How do my colleagues consider this scholarship? Anyone actuality take this seriously? #science #psychology On Having Whiteness - Donald Moss, 2021,” wrote another.