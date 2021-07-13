Rabbi: May God Give Us Strength to Help Surfside Mourners

Rabbi Ben Herman, writing in a column for CNN, concedes the task of helping Jewish victims and their families respond to the deadly collapse of the condominium in Surfside, Florida, "has proven to be nothing short of formidable."

"When I went to Surfside, Florida, on Sunday, June 27 — a few short days after the tragic collapse of part of Champlain Towers South — I was not sure what I would find," he said.

"While many of the residents who died or remain unaccounted for are Jewish, many others called the building home. Their friends and families, like those in the Jewish community in Surfside, are struggling to make sense of this tragedy, while grieving for the loss of their loved ones."

He noted that at the family relocation center, he met with people who lost everything.

"I had no words — all I could do was listen to their stories and be present in the moment," the rabbi said. "Many were holding out hope, even though only one survivor had been rescued from the rubble just hours after the collapse.

"And when Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced that they were calling off the search for survivors last week, I could not imagine the grief and despair these families must have felt. The victims include newlyweds and seniors, along with those visiting from Paraguay, Argentina, and elsewhere.

"Others had just moved into what they thought were dream homes overlooking the ocean. Now, members of the clergy are performing funerals for multiple victims at a time:

He noted that in Judaism, funerals are held as soon as possible. A week-long mourning period, called shiva, begins immediately after the funeral.

"The reason for such a quick funeral and for shiva is for the mourners to be comforted by their community — to know they are not alone at a moment of intense vulnerability," the rabbi wrote. "People bring food to each other's homes and gather with prayers. It helps create a sense of closure.

"Without the body and burial, there is no closure, which is why many have done vigils and memorial services for all the deceased.

"We continue to pray every day for all those affected by the tragedy of Surfside. When we undergo trauma, as our community has, may we recognize the importance of taking care of ourselves. Being present for people, listening to their stories, or offering to get them what they need, be it an energy drink or some food, is such an important mitzvah (commandment).

"I have great gratitude for the first responders, as well as the clergy, social workers and therapists who have helped people get through this trying time.

"May God give each of us the strength to do all we can to help those impacted by this horrific event."