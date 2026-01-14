Quinnipiac Poll: 70% Oppose US Military Action in Iran Protests

An overwhelming number of Americans from all parties said in a Quinnipiac University national poll released Wednesday that they do not think the United States should get involved if Iranian protesters are killed while demonstrating against their government's regime.

In the poll, conducted with 1,133 self-identified registered voters nationwide from January 8-12, 70% said that they do not think the U.S. should become involved against Iran, following threats from President Donald Trump to take action if the regime continues to kill protesters.

By political party, 79% of Democrats were against military action, compared to 7% in favor; 53% of Republicans opposed military action, with 35% for; and independents opposed military action by 80% to 11%.

Voters from all parties also agreed that a president should first receive approval from Congress before taking military action against another country.

Democrats, by 95% to 2%, and independents, by 78% to 18%, said they think a president should first receive approval, while Republicans agreed by 54% to 35%.

The poll carried a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.

Voters, however, were sharply divided on the administration's decision to arrest Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife and bring them to the United States to face drug trafficking charges, with 47% supporting the decision and 45% opposing it.

"Voters are divided on the merits of overthrowing Maduro. And while split on whether in the long run the people of Venezuela will be better off, they strongly disapprove of America's temporary domain over Venezuela and are heartily against putting U.S. troops on the ground," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

Overall, voters, by 52% to 38%, said they do not think it's in the national interest of the United States to expand its power in the Western Hemisphere.

By the numbers:

– Republicans (85% to 7%) support the decision to arrest and try Maduro and his wife, while Democrats (79% to 11%) oppose it. Independents were divided, with 45% supporting it and 47% opposing it.

– Voters, by 53% to 41%, said they do not think the Trump administration is providing a clear explanation of its reasons for actions against Venezuela.

– By 57% to 35%, voters surveyed oppose the United States running Venezuela until it is satisfied that the government there will run how the U.S. wants.

– Voters, by 73% to 21%, oppose U.S. ground troops in Venezuela and oppose the United States taking over the country's oil sales.

Voters were also split on whether they think the United States' actions in Venezuela will improve the lives of those who live there, with 45% saying they think their lives will improve and 44% disagreeing.

Voters also said they overwhelmingly oppose the United States trying to take over Greenland by military force or through a sales deal.

By 86% to 9%, voters said they'd oppose military action, and 55% to 37% said they'd oppose a purchase.

Voters also said they oppose the United States using military action to attack or block suspected illegal drug facilities in Mexico or Colombia without the permission of those countries' governments.

Meanwhile, Trump netted a 40% job approval rating with 54% disapproving, which was unchanged from Quinnipiac's December and October polls.

The voters also said, by 50%, that they think America's moral authority is lower under Trump, and 46% said they think America's leadership role worldwide has gotten weaker, with 42% saying it's stronger.

Nearly 9 out of 10 voters (88%) think, in general, the United States should work with other nations to solve problems, while 7% think the U.S. should work alone to solve problems.