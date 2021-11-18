Quinnipiac Poll: More Americans Want GOP to Win Control of Congress Next Year

More U.S. voters want Republicans to take control of Congress next year, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll.

The Quinnipiac survey found that 46% of registered voters said they wanted Republicans to capture the House majority in 2022, with 41% preferring Democrats. A total of 16% did not offer an opinion.

Independents overall, registered and nonregistered voters, prefer Republicans over Democrats winning control of the House by 41% to 31%.

Regarding the Senate, 46% of registered voters said they wanted the GOP to take control of the upper chamber. A total of 42% hope Democrats win the majority.

Independents, 44% to 34%, said they want to see Republicans over Democrats win control of the Senate.

The Quinnipiac survey also found that Americans give President Joe Biden a negative (36% to 53%) job approval rating. It's the lowest job approval rating Biden has received in a Quinnipiac survey.

A total of 61% said the nation's economy is getter worse, with 21% saying it's staying about the same, and 16% saying it's getting better.

Inflation also was a topic, with 68% of Americans saying increased prices for items such as food and gasoline have caused them to change their spending habits.

The Quinnipiac results add to mounting evidence of a red wave building for the midterm elections.

The GOP needs a net gain of five House seats and one seat in the Senate to take control of both chambers of Congress.

"An ominous double whammy for the Democrats with midterms less than a year out," Quinnipiac University analyst Tim Malloy said. "The Senate and the House will be up for grabs and voters want the GOP to win the jump ball."

Republicans also are expected to benefit from House redistricting in several key states.

The survey showed that 61% of Republicans said they would be more likely to vote for a candidate who strongly embraces former President Donald Trump and his ideas.

A majority (52%) of Americans said the Democratic Party has moved too far to the left, while just 35% said the GOP has moved too far right.

Surprisingly, congressional Democrats (31%) held an edge over Republican colleagues (25%) in overall job approval.

A whopping 74% said they were dissatisfied with the direction of the country, including 50% saying very dissatisfied.

The Quinnipiac University poll surveyed 1,378 U.S. adults, including 1,262 registered voters, from Nov. 11-15. It has a margin of error of 2.8% for the sample of registered voters.