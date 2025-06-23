US Embassy in Qatar Recommends Sheltering in Place; Qatar Says Situation Stable

The U.S. Embassy in Qatar emailed U.S. citizens in the Gulf country on Monday recommending they shelter in place until further notice, triggering a slew of messages from Doha-based institutions to employees and students while Qatar maintained the situation was stable.

The embassy's advice comes as Iran repeated threats to retaliate against America after strikes on its nuclear sites over the weekend.

The U.S. Embassy message noted that the recommendation was "out of an abundance of caution" and offered no further information.

Commenting on the message, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said in a statement that the security situation in the country remained stable, adding that the embassy's advisory did not suggest any specific threat.

He said Qatar was ready to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of its citizens and residents.

Qatar hosts Al Udeid Air Base, the largest U.S. base in the Middle East, which serves as the forward headquarters for U.S. Central Command and accommodates about 10,000 troops.

There was confusion among residents in Qatar over how to react to the mixed messages coming from Qatari and embassy authorities on Monday.

The Qatar campuses of American universities offered differing advice to their staff and students, with Texas A&M University saying an evacuation of its building had been ordered, Northwestern University requesting that people go home and Georgetown University telling people they could go home if they wished.

The American School, which is not in session, closed its campus and canceled summer camps until further notice.