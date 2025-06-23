WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: qatar | us embassy | strikes | Al Udeid Air Base

US Embassy in Qatar Recommends Sheltering in Place; Qatar Says Situation Stable

Monday, 23 June 2025 11:04 AM EDT

The U.S. Embassy in Qatar emailed U.S. citizens in the Gulf country on Monday recommending they shelter in place until further notice, triggering a slew of messages from Doha-based institutions to employees and students while Qatar maintained the situation was stable.

The embassy's advice comes as Iran repeated threats to retaliate against America after strikes on its nuclear sites over the weekend.

The U.S. Embassy message noted that the recommendation was "out of an abundance of caution" and offered no further information.

Commenting on the message, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said in a statement that the security situation in the country remained stable, adding that the embassy's advisory did not suggest any specific threat.

He said Qatar was ready to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of its citizens and residents.

Qatar hosts Al Udeid Air Base, the largest U.S. base in the Middle East, which serves as the forward headquarters for U.S. Central Command and accommodates about 10,000 troops.

There was confusion among residents in Qatar over how to react to the mixed messages coming from Qatari and embassy authorities on Monday.

The Qatar campuses of American universities offered differing advice to their staff and students, with Texas A&M University saying an evacuation of its building had been ordered, Northwestern University requesting that people go home and Georgetown University telling people they could go home if they wished.

The American School, which is not in session, closed its campus and canceled summer camps until further notice.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The U.S. Embassy in Qatar emailed U.S. citizens in the Gulf country on Monday recommending they shelter in place until further notice, triggering a slew of messages from Doha-based institutions to employees and students while Qatar maintained the situation was stable.
qatar, us embassy, strikes, Al Udeid Air Base
251
2025-04-23
Monday, 23 June 2025 11:04 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved