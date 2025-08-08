WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: putin | trump | alaska | ukraine

Putin-Trump Alaska Summit Bypasses ICC Snag

Putin-Trump Alaska Summit Bypasses ICC Snag
(AP)

By    |   Friday, 08 August 2025 09:12 PM EDT

In a move drawing global attention, President Donald Trump will host Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Aug. 15 for high-stakes peace talks — a choice of location that is anything but random.

The 49th state offers a rare loophole in international politics: It lets Putin step onto U.S. soil without risking arrest under his 2023 International Criminal Court indictment, which is recognized by more than 125 nations but not the United States. As The Washington Post reported, that legal wrinkle makes Alaska one of the few viable sites for the two leaders to meet face-to-face.

Beyond the legal calculation, the gathering marks the first U.S.-Russia summit on American soil since the 1988 Governors Island meeting. That was a brief but symbolically important meeting between U.S. President Ronald Reagan, President-elect George H.W. Bush, and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev. The primary purpose was to reduce tensions at the close of the Cold War and to set the stage for continued arms control negotiations.

 For Trump, the setting of Alaska underscores his willingness to bring global adversaries directly to U.S. territory — and for Putin, it’s a rare diplomatic opening in a hostile international climate.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
In a move drawing global attention, President Donald Trump will host Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Aug. 15 for high-stakes peace talks - a choice of location that is anything but random.The 49th state offers a rare loophole in international politics: It lets...
putin, trump, alaska, ukraine
192
2025-12-08
Friday, 08 August 2025 09:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved