Putin: One Enemy Warhead Will Trigger 'Hundreds of Missiles'

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his own definition of nuclear deterrence Friday threatening the launch of "hundreds of missiles" if an inbound enemy missile is detected.

"When the early warning system receives a signal about a missile attack, we launch hundreds of missiles that are impossible to stop," Putin said in an Associated Press report.

"Enemy missile warheads would inevitably reach the territory of the Russian Federation. But nothing would be left of the enemy too because it's impossible to intercept hundreds of missiles. And this, of course, is a factor of deterrence."

He was clarifying remarks made earlier in the week when asked if Russia would vow not to strike first in a potential nuclear conflict, the report said.

"If the potential adversary believes that it can use the theory of a preemptive strike and we don't, it makes us think about the threats posed by such ideas in other countries' defensive posture," Putin said referring to U.S. deterrence strategy.

"If it doesn't use it first under any circumstances, it means that it won't be the second to use it either, because the possibility of using it in case of a nuclear strike on our territory will be sharply limited."

His comments come following repeated threats that he might use nuclear weapons if NATO or the U.S. were to become more directly involved in his war in Ukraine.

"He doesn't quite say we're going to launch nuclear weapons, but he wants the dialogue in the U.S. and Europe to be, 'The longer this war goes on, the greater the threat of nuclear weapons might be used,'" John Erath, senior policy director for the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation, told the AP.

During an economic summit with ex-Soviet Union nations in Kyrgyzstan Wednesday, Putin said Russia could enact a similar strategy as the United States did during the War on Terror, authorizing preemptive military strikes on countries that posed a threat to national security, like Afghanistan and Iraq.

"Speaking about a disarming strike, maybe it's worth thinking about adopting the ideas developed by our U.S. counterparts, their ideas of ensuring their security," he said.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek Thursday that the United States is not being responsible in its deterrence by engaging in a "proxy war" with Russia in Ukraine, while Russia understands its vital role in avoiding nuclear conflict.

"Russia takes seriously its special responsibility as a leading nuclear power to maintain global security and stability and prevent armed conflicts, especially nuclear ones," Antonov said in the report. "We therefore continue to patiently remind Washington and its allies of the risks inherent in continuing the 'proxy war' against our country on Ukrainian territory."