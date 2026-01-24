Armed Man Shot, Killed by Federal Agents in Minneapolis

The Department of Homeland Security on Saturday confirmed that an armed man was shot by federal law enforcement agents in the south side of Minneapolis. Witnesses said the man was shot multiple times in the chest, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune.

According to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, the man, has died. The man's name has not been released but a hospital record obtained by The Associated Press shows he was 51. This is the third such shooting in Minneapolis in three weeks, including the death of Renee Good.

The chief told The Star Tribune that he has instructed his officers to preserve the scene. Several witnesses reportedly were transported to the Whipple detention center building, as ICE attempted to order local police from the scene, with O'Hara refusing, sources told the newspaper.

The gun, shown on social media and confirmed by Newsmax to be the man's, was recovered shortly after the shooting.

Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told The Associated Press in a text messages that the person had a firearm with two magazines and that the situation was "evolving."

"We are aware of reports of another shooting involving federal law enforcement in the area of 26th Street W and Nicollet Ave," the city said on X. "We are working to confirm additional details. We ask the public to remain calm and avoid the immediate area."

Minneapolis officials are asking the public to stay away from the scene, and the Minnesota State Patrol has arrived to keep protesters separated from federal agents, reported The Star Tribune.

The newspaper further reported that protesters at the scene have dragged out dumpsters and furniture to block the roads, and are screaming at federal agents while the area remains cordoned off with police tape.

Protesters were also pushed back with tear gas, and at least one flash-bang has been deployed, according to the reports.

Gov. Tim Walz posted on X that he has spoken to the White House after Saturday morning's shooting.

"Minnesota has had it," he said. "This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now."

Initial reports indicated that two observers were in a "shoving match" with eight ICE agents, Will Stancil, a Minneapolis attorney and political commentator, posted on social media.

"One observer was wrestled to the ground, and then an ICE agent pulled out a sidearm and shot the man on the ground five times," Stancil posted.

"This is all EXTREMELY fluid right now," he added. "The situation is very bad, that much is clear. But this is all initial reporting from observers."

A Bring Me The News reporter near the scene said that multiple shots rang out when an agent opened fire against the man in an altercation outside Glam Doll Donuts on Nicollet Avenue South.

Video by the reporter reveals that multiple shots were fired, and that the agent was believed to be just a few feet away from the man, who was seen unconscious on the ground.

Responders at the scene were carrying out chest compressions.

An agent was reportedly also heard yelling for help and scissors to open the victim's shirt, and other agents told the reporter that 911 was immediately called.

In another video, uploaded to Reddit, several federal agents are shown struggling with the man before one shot was fired, followed by more gunshots fired at the man as he was on the ground.

People near the person taking the video could be heard yelling "They killed that guy. Did they f**king kill that guy?"