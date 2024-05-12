WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: protesters | disney | israel | pro-palestinian

Anti-Israel Protesters Block Disney World Access Road

By    |   Sunday, 12 May 2024 08:39 PM EDT

Anti-Israel protesters belonging to the group Queers for Palestine blocked traffic outside Disney World in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday.

They used their cars to block the exit at Interstate 4, and video footage shows several standing behind their vehicles while holding banners. They yelled "Free, free, free Palestine" and "No more money for Israel's crimes," claiming that Disney supports genocide.

According to the New York Post, "in addition to claiming that Disney supports Israel without 'acknowledging the loss of Palestinian lives in the ongoing genocide,' Queers for Palestine also blasted the company for introducing an Israeli superhero in 2025's 'Captain America: Brave New World.'"

Law enforcement arrived 11 minutes after it began and arrested three protesters from the group.

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Anti-Israel protesters belonging to the group Queers for Palestine blocked traffic outside Disney World in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday.
protesters, disney, israel, pro-palestinian
120
2024-39-12
Sunday, 12 May 2024 08:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved