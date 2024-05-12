Anti-Israel Protesters Block Disney World Access Road

Anti-Israel protesters belonging to the group Queers for Palestine blocked traffic outside Disney World in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday.

They used their cars to block the exit at Interstate 4, and video footage shows several standing behind their vehicles while holding banners. They yelled "Free, free, free Palestine" and "No more money for Israel's crimes," claiming that Disney supports genocide.

According to the New York Post, "in addition to claiming that Disney supports Israel without 'acknowledging the loss of Palestinian lives in the ongoing genocide,' Queers for Palestine also blasted the company for introducing an Israeli superhero in 2025's 'Captain America: Brave New World.'"

Law enforcement arrived 11 minutes after it began and arrested three protesters from the group.