Pro-Life Doctors Groups Campaign for 'Abortion-Pill Reversal'

A group of pro-life doctors is launching a campaign to promote "abortion-pill reversal" (APR) for women who suddenly regret their decision to take a chemical abortion pill.

"The Abortion Pill Rescue Network needs pro-life medical professionals like you to provide urgent care to women who regret starting medication abortions," the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG) website reads. "Abortion Pill Reversal uses Progesterone to reverse the effects of Mifepristone."

The APR can halt and reverse the effects of unwanted chemical abortions, and the website urges pro-life doctors to become providers and educate women on the life-saving drug.

"Abortion Pill Reversal is a method of attempting to block or reverse the effect of mifepristone on the developing fetus in order to save the life of the preborn child for women who regret their abortion decision," the website reads. "It is based on basic pharmacokinetic principles and the existing literature shows that it is safe and effective."

Two other groups have joined AAPLOG in the effort, Heartbeat International and Live Action.

"This is a life-saving treatment that can be available to your patient if she requests it, and has the significant potential not only to save your pro-born patient, but also to spare your maternal patient from a lifetime of regrets, but instead give her a lifetime of memories with her child," the AAPLOG's introductory video's narrator said in 21-minute campaign ad.