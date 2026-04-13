Pro-Life Groups Urge DOJ Shift on Abortion Pill Cases

A change atop the Justice Department has inspired pro-life advocates to pressure the Trump administration to change course on several key cases involving the abortion pill mifepristone.

Nearly 80 pro-life organizations have sent a letter to newly installed acting Attorney General Todd Blanche urging the DOJ to support states challenging the Food and Drug Administration's rollback of safety restrictions on the abortion drug, the Washington Examiner reported Monday.

The push comes after President Donald Trump removed former Attorney General Pam Bondi, raising hopes among pro-life leaders that the administration will shift its legal strategy.

Under Bondi, the DOJ sided with the FDA in arguing that states lack standing to challenge federal drug policy decisions — a position that frustrated abortion opponents.

At the center of the legal battle is the FDA's 2023 decision to allow mifepristone to be prescribed online and shipped by mail without an in-person doctor's visit.

States such as Louisiana, Missouri, and Florida argue that the policy undermines their abortion laws and exposes women to potential coercion and health risks.

"Pro-life states cannot meaningfully enforce their laws when FDA is siding with mail-order abortionists," the coalition wrote in its letter, calling on the DOJ to reverse course, according to the Examiner.

The case has drawn national attention, in part due to stories such as that of a Louisiana woman who testified she was pressured into taking abortion pills obtained online without consulting a physician — a scenario pro-life advocates say highlights the dangers of deregulation.

Legal proceedings remain in flux.

A federal judge recently paused one key case pending a long-promised safety review of mifepristone by FDA Commissioner Marty Makary and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Critics, however, accuse the administration of dragging its feet on the review, potentially delaying action until after the 2026 midterm elections.

The DOJ has also moved to delay or dismiss several state lawsuits, arguing courts should wait for the FDA's findings.

That stance has sparked backlash from pro-life groups, who say the administration is effectively defending Biden-era policies that expanded access to abortion drugs.

"It's inexcusable that the DOJ is actively litigating against pro-life states," Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, told OSV News last month, echoing concerns that federal lawyers were siding with the abortion industry rather than states seeking to protect women and unborn children.

Meanwhile, abortion rates have continued to climb nationwide, with medication abortions accounting for two-thirds of procedures.

Analysts attribute much of that increase to the availability of abortion pills through telehealth and mail delivery, particularly in states with tighter restrictions, the Examiner reported.

Supporters of mifepristone argue the drug is safe and widely used, while opponents contend that removing in-person safeguards puts women at risk and enables abuse.

The Trump administration has defended its broader pro-life record, pointing to judicial appointments and efforts to limit federal abortion funding, The Washington Times reported.

Still, the current legal posture has created tension with key conservative allies.

With new leadership at the DOJ, pro-life advocates are hoping for a reset — one that aligns federal policy more closely with states seeking to restrict abortion access and reimpose safeguards on a drug that remains at the center of America's abortion debate.