WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: ice | billboard | super bowl | san francisco

Pro-ICE Billboard Appears in San Francisco Ahead of Super Bowl

By    |   Tuesday, 03 February 2026 10:08 PM EST

A digital billboard near San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf is cycling through pro-Immigration and Customs Enforcement messages ahead of Super Bowl LX, drawing sharp criticism from some immigrant advocates as the region prepares for the NFL's biggest weekend.

The billboard has displayed football-themed slogans including "Defensive player of the year: ICE," "Cheering because the home team finally started investing in defense," and "They can't win without defense. Neither can America," the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Fox News also reported that the billboard appeared in the run-up to Super Bowl events and described it as part of a broader push by American Sovereignty, a conservative nonprofit, to promote ICE and border security.

American Sovereignty's website says, "We believe a sovereign nation must know and control who enters, enforce the law fairly, and only welcome those who follow the rules."

Super Bowl LX is scheduled for Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, according to the NFL's event information page.

Immigrant-rights organizers told the San Francisco Chronicle they viewed the billboard as offensive and were urging city officials to press for its removal, while Bay Area officials said they were not aware of any heightened immigration enforcement tied to the game week.

More broadly, ICE has faced sustained scrutiny beyond recent use-of-force incidents, including criticism over detention conditions and oversight.

A May 2025 Government Accountability Office report said the Department of Homeland Security should define goals and measures for detention facility inspection programs, citing work by the DHS Office of Inspector General that identified 155 deficiencies across 12 detention-facility inspection reports published from fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2024.

Advocacy groups have also focused on ICE detention practices such as solitary confinement.

A September 2025 report by Physicians for Human Rights and research partners, drawing on ICE data and records obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests, said more than 10,500 people were placed in solitary confinement in immigration detention from April 2024 through May 2025.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A digital billboard near San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf is cycling through pro-Immigration and Customs Enforcement messages ahead of Super Bowl LX, drawing sharp criticism from some immigrant advocates as the region prepares for the NFL's biggest weekend.
ice, billboard, super bowl, san francisco
324
2026-08-03
Tuesday, 03 February 2026 10:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved